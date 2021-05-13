I-275 reopens after suspect fleeing police crashes into construction area

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect fleeing police after a traffic stop crashed into construction on eastbound Interstate 275 near Ward’s Corner Road in Miami Township.
All eastbound lanes of the interstate have reopened after being shut down for more than an hour.
The suspect fled from a traffic stop attempted by Springdale police shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.
The suspect sustained minor injuries in the crash and has been transported to an area hospital.
The reason for the initial attempted traffic stop is unknown at this time.
The construction area was for repaving work being performed on the interstate. No workers were injured, according to ODOT.
