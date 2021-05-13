LIVE: Ohio ending extra unemployment benefits program in June, DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio will stop its participation in the $300 federal extra unemployment benefits on June 26, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
On Wednesday, the governor announced Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state.
In the same address, he said Ohio’s health orders will be removed effective June 2.
The update will be available to watch in this story once it begins at 2 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.