LIVE: Ohio ending extra unemployment benefits program in June, DeWine says

LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update after announcing vaccine lottery, health order end date
By Jared Goffinet | May 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio will stop its participation in the $300 federal extra unemployment benefits on June 26, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, the governor announced Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state.

In the same address, he said Ohio’s health orders will be removed effective June 2.

