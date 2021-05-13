Celebration of Lights
Southern Ohio man found guilty after kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit

Dennis Dunn
Dennis Dunn(Ohio Department of Correction & Rehabilitation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A southern Ohio man pleaded no contest to felonious assault after kidnapping his neighbor and placing her in a pit in his backyard, court documents say.

Dennis Dunn was sentenced in 2019 to seven years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping Jennifer Elliott.

He was released in 2021 after Clinton County Common Pleas judge ordered a new trial for Dunn.

Dunn maintained his rights were violated due to “ineffective assistance of trial counsel” according to documents filed with the court, and he raised questions as to whether his attorney failed to use evidence to demonstrate Elliott’s lack of credibility and her denial of involvement in planning the incident.

Judge John Rudduck wrote, “There may be explanations to the apparent contradictions in Ms. Elliot’s trial testimony. To protect the defendant’s equally important constitutional rights, this court believes they need to be explained in a new trial.”

However, court documents say Dunn entered a written plea of no contest and was found guilty of felonious assault during a hearing on Nov. 18.

Jennifer Elliott was found in a pit under a shed in the backyard of Dunn’s home in Blanchester after her mother, Gayle Rowe, reported her missing on April 26, 2017.

The pit, which was three-and-a-half feet deep and two feet wide, was covered by a wooden board that was held down by heavy objects.

Dunn said he thought he was rescuing Elliott from her family.

He said he believed she was forced to take part in prostitution and that her family was part of a satanic cult.

Blanchester police found Jennifer Elliott trapped in a pit dug in the bottom of the shed in...
Blanchester police found Jennifer Elliott trapped in a pit dug in the bottom of the shed in Dennis Dunn's backyard in April 2017.

