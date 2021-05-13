New trial ordered for southern Ohio man convicted of kidnapping neighbor, putting her in backyard pit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A southern Ohio man convicted of kidnapping his neighbor and placing her in a pit will be released from prison and get a new trial.
A new trial date for Dennis Dunn, 49, of Blanchester, has not been set yet, Clinton Count court officials say.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison in April 2019.
In February, the court agreed to relieve Dunn’s previous attorney, James Hartke, of his duties and have evidence in the trial stricken from the record.
The state prison system still shows Dunn as a current inmate in Pickaway.
Clinton County Common Pleas Judge Tim Rudduck on Tuesday gave Dunn a $10,000 signature recognizance bond.
The judge ordered Dunn to wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and stay at home. He can only leave after receiving permission from the court.
He also must stay away from drugs, alcohol and the victim.
Dunn was originally found guilty of kidnapping his neighbor, Jennifer Elliott, in April 2017.
The case drew statewide attention.
The victim Jennifer Elliott, was found in a pit dug out of a shed in Dunn’s back yard in Blanchester.
Elliott was reported missing by her mother, Gayle Rowe, in the early morning hours of April 26, 2017.
Blanchester police say they found Elliott in a pit dug out of a shed in Dunn’s back yard a few hours later after Rowe reported she heard crying in the shed.
The pit was approximately three-and-a-half feet deep and two feet in diameter, and covered with wood and heavy objects to hold the wood down, Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said at the time.
When Elliott was rescued, she appeared to be having a seizure and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.
Dunn was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and said he believed he was rescuing Elliott from her family.
He said he believed she was forced to take part in prostitution and that her family was part of a satanic cult.
He also stated he and Elliott were in a relationship and they planned it together.
