Pedestrian struck in Reading

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Reading police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle overnight, dispatchers say.
It happened on Reading Road near Benson Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.
Police have not said yet if the driver stayed on scene or if this is going to be considered a hit-skip incident.
