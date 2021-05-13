Pedestrian struck in Reading

May 13, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Reading police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle overnight, dispatchers say.

It happened on Reading Road near Benson Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

Police have not said yet if the driver stayed on scene or if this is going to be considered a hit-skip incident.

