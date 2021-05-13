Pickleball Day in Cincinnati: Clinic with pro, watch exhibition game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Pickleball Club, which claims to be the fastest-growing club in the Midwest, is holding its second-annual Pro Day Thursday.
They are celebrating by holding two clinics with a pro for members at its Sawyer Point Pickleplex, 815 E. Pete Rose Way.
You also can take in an exhibition game during their Cincinnati Pickleball Club Pro Day event.
The clinic will be taught by the world top-10 player John Cincola and world top-30 player Jonny “Pickleball” Andrews.
Each clinic costs $125 and will be capped at 16 players to keep the pro-to-player ratio at 8:1.
They are:
- 3.0-3.5 Clinic Featuring John Cincola, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. This clinic is for focusing on more technical aspects of the game, for those attempting to get closer to becoming a 4.0 player.
- 4.0+ Clinic Featuring John Cincola, 1-3:30 p.m. This is feared for the more advanced player looking for higher-level focus on strategic play.
After the second clinic, there will be a 4 p.m. pro exhibition game that will be streamed by the Jonny Pickleball Show on Facebook.
The clinic fee includes cold beverages during the exhibition match.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports nationally and here in Greater Cincinnati.
It’s a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.
Residents recently asked the city to use a portion of its federal stimulus money for more pickleball courts at Sawyer Point.
And now, in accordance with new safety precautions allowed by Gov. DeWine, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission will re-open their outdoor tennis and pickleball courts at 25 locations on May 29, 2020, the city’s website shows.
The hours of operations will be from dawn to dusk.
See the full list of the city’s tennis and pickleball guidelines on their website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.