Still cooler than normal, 80s next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures are still colder than normal for this time of year to start your Thursday, but by this time next week we’ll be enjoying warmer, more summerlike conditions.
Lows are dipping right now into the upper 30s.
Later, we’ll warm to 65 degrees under sunny skies.
Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine.
Highs will remain in the 60s.
It looks like steady rain will hold off until after the weekend, but their is one exception.
A few showers will move through the area Sunday morning, but it won’t be a washout.
This system will end by noon, and then the weather looks mild for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium with temperatures near 70 degrees during the match.
Next week, watch for afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.