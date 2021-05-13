Sunny and warmer Thursday afternoon, Still cooler than normal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another cold morning with many into the upper 30s on Thursday. However, with sunshine we will warm up to 65 degrees Thursday afternoon.
It looks like steady rain will hold off until after the weekend, but their is one exception.
Sunday morning it looks like a few showers will move through the area but come to an end before noon. The weather looks mild for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday with temperatures near 70° during the match. We will keep the chance of our a shower in the forecast on Sunday but not a wash out.
Cooler than normal weather will continue this week but it looks like 70s return Sunday and then from TUE May 18th through WED May 26th afternoon temperatures equal to or warmer than normal with some 80s will prevail.
