Warming into the middle 60s today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another fine day weather-wise across the Tri-State today. Highs are headed into the lower to middle 60s. A few clouds will filter in late this afternoon. Cooler than normal weather continues with a return to the 70s this weekend.
Tonight’s sky will stay mostly clear. With calm winds, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Friday’s chilly start will be followed by a slightly warmer day on Saturday with a high around 70 degrees.
The weather looks pleasant for FC Cincinnati’s home opener at the brand new TQL Stadium on Sunday with temperatures near 70 degrees during the match. Watch for a chance of rain as early as Sunday night. Many areas will remain dry until Monday morning.
Fast forward to Tuesday May 18th through Wednesday May 26th, we’ll likely see afternoon temperatures equal to or warmer than normal. Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Memorial Day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.