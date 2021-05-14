Bengals 2021 preseason schedule finalized

CINCINNATI - The dates and times of the Bengals’ 2021 preseason schedule have been finalized.
Cincinnati will kick off preseason play on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Then, in another road matchup, the Bengals will take on the Washington Football Team at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
Cincinnati’s third and final preseason game, for which the date and time already had been announced, will be a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
