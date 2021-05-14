Cincinnati Zoo lifts mask requirements for most outdoor areas starting May 17

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced they will be lifting the mask requirement for most areas of the park May 17.
According to a press release from the Zoo, masks will no longer be required in outdoor areas where social distancing can be maintained.
However, guests over the age of 6 will be required to wear masks in all indoor areas, congested areas, and during human-animal interactions.
Zoo officials say, no matter what, if you’re visiting, bring a mask so you can participate in activities and enter buildings that require them.
They say on June 2, they will only require masks in areas where humans and animals are nearby.
“In light of recent CDC policy changes and Wednesday’s announcement that Ohio’s COVID-related health restrictions will end on June 2, we are relaxing our mask policy,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.
Starting June 2, members will no longer need to make reservations to visit the Zoo. Capacity will still be controlled by keeping the reservation system in place for non-members.
