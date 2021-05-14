One dead, another hospitalized following crash in Monroe

SR-63 will be shut down for several hours, a PIO said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | May 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:01 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a semi and a car at SR-63 and Main Street in Monroe, according to Monroe Public Information Officer.

The Monroe Police Department sent a press release shortly before 4 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the area.

SR-63 will be shut down for several hours, the PIO said.

