One dead, another hospitalized following crash in Monroe

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a semi and a car at SR-63 and Main Street in Monroe, according to Monroe Public Information Officer.
The Monroe Police Department sent a press release shortly before 4 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the area.
SR-63 will be shut down for several hours, the PIO said.
FOX19 Now is on the way to the crash and will update this story with the latest information.
