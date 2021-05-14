CPD holding 2 promotion ceremonies Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department will be holding two promotional ceremonies Friday.
Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the Cincinnati Police Department Facebook page.
The first one will start at 10:30 a.m.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac will administer the oath of office to the following new sergeants: Lucas Neville, Matthew Ventre, and Steven Mittermeier.
The second promotional ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m.
Chef Isaac will administer the oath of office to the following new captains: David Johnston, Adam Hennie, Stephen Saunders and Ryan Hudson.
He also will swear in two new lieutenants: Shannon Heine and Terry Larkin.
Captain Hennie is a graduate of Mentor High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Louisville and master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He also spent four years with the US Navy. He joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1999. He has worked at Districts One, Two, Four, Central Business Section, Central Vice Control Section, District Four Investigative Unit, Internal Investigations Section, Major Offenders Unit, Community Services Unit, and is currently assigned to the Police Training Section. Captain Hennie resides in Colerain Township with his wife Kathy. He has three children: Matthew, Patrick, and Megan.
Captain Johnston is a graduate of Marshall High school in Fairfax County, VA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He earned his master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Xavier University and his Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Kentucky University. Johnston joined the Cincinnati Police Department in June of 1994. He has worked in District One, Three and Four. He has served on the Street Corner Unit, SWAT, Vice Unit, Downtown Services Unit, Gang Enforcement Unit, District One Investigative Unit, and is currently assigned to the Homicide Unit. He lives in Miami Heights with his wife Jessica. He has a daughter named Kaitlyn.
Captain Saunders is a graduate of Roger Bacon High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Dayton, and a master’s degree in Human Resources Development from Xavier University. Captain Saunders is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He also served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1990. He has worked in Districts Five, Four, One, and Central Business Section, the Police Academy, Internal Investigations Section, Recruitment and Background Squad, and is currently CPD’s Public Information Officer. Captain Saunders was a member of the Mountain Bike Patrol, Honor Guard, and SWAT. Captain Saunders lives in Symmes Township with his wife Kim. They have two children: Jake and Brie.
Lieutenant Heine is a graduate of Seton High School. She earned her associates degree in business from Xavier University. She started with the Cincinnati Police Department in March of 1996 as a Police Cadet and graduated from the police academy in July of 1999. Lieutenant Heine started with District Three patrol and was there until August of 2003. In August of 2003, she moved to District Three’s Investigative Unit until May of 2012, and then went to Internal Investigations. She has also worked on the Homicide Unit, Central Business Section and most recently, Special Services Section/PIVOT Squad. Lieutenant Heine has many family members who work for the Cincinnati Police Department. Her husband is Sgt. John Heine, her daughter is Police Officer Emily Ward, Her Son-In-Law is Officer Wyatt Ward, and her Nephew is Police Officer Tim Wahopf. Lieutenant Heine also has a daughter, Megan and resides in Colerain Township.
Lieutenant Hudson is a graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Shawnee State University. Lieutenant Hudson joined the Cincinnati Police Department in July of 1999 and has been assigned to District Two, District Two VCS, Regional Enforcement Narcotics Units, District Three, the Gang Unit and is currently assigned to the Special Investigations Section, Narcotics Unit. His wife is Tiffany, and they have two daughters, Karissa and Kamryn and a son, Kegan. Lieutenant Hudson lives in Harrison, Ohio.
Lieutenant Larkin is a graduate of Colerain High School. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in Economics/Criminal Justice. Larkin joined the Cincinnati Police Department in December of 2004. He has served in Districts One, Two and Three, Communications Section, Impound Unit, Central Business Section, Mountain Bike Squad, and is currently assigned to District Two. Lieutenant Larkin’s mother is Trudy, his father is Tom, sister is Tracy, girlfriend is Katie and has a pug named Dexter.
