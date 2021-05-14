CPD holding 2 promotion ceremonies Friday

Lieutenant Heine is a graduate of Seton High School. She earned her associates degree in business from Xavier University. She started with the Cincinnati Police Department in March of 1996 as a Police Cadet and graduated from the police academy in July of 1999. Lieutenant Heine started with District Three patrol and was there until August of 2003. In August of 2003, she moved to District Three’s Investigative Unit until May of 2012, and then went to Internal Investigations. She has also worked on the Homicide Unit, Central Business Section and most recently, Special Services Section/PIVOT Squad. Lieutenant Heine has many family members who work for the Cincinnati Police Department. Her husband is Sgt. John Heine, her daughter is Police Officer Emily Ward, Her Son-In-Law is Officer Wyatt Ward, and her Nephew is Police Officer Tim Wahopf. Lieutenant Heine also has a daughter, Megan and resides in Colerain Township.