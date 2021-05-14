1 dead in West Chester house fire

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in a West Chester house fire, a township fire spokeswoman said.
Barb Wilson and Fire Chief RIck Prinz said a man was found dead in the home in the 6900 block of Forestview Court shortly after fire crews arrived about 3 a.m. Friday.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
No other people were in the home, according to the chief.
The fire is out and remains under investigation.
The home appears to be destroyed, Wilson said.
A damage estimate was not available.
