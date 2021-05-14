FC Cincinnati home matches to be at, or near, full capacity in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s matches at TQL Stadium could be at or near full fan capacity for its June 19 game, according to FCC President Jeff Berding.
Masks will be optional but not required.
The stadium might not be full capacity owing to an MLS “halo rule” that requires that fans maintain distance from the players.
In FC Cincinnati’s new stadium, fans sit closer to the players than at any other stadium in the MLS, a feature touted by club leaders since the stadium’s plans were unveiled.
Berding says the “halo rule” is subject to change.
Berding explained on Friday the June 19 match will be the club’s inaugural celebration of the new TQL Stadium and that fans should not expect the same sort of pomp and circumstance for Sunday’s home opener due to capacity restrictions.
Just 6,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium during the club’s two home matches in May. That’s fewer than the total number of season ticket holders. Berding’s hope is, between the two matches, all season ticket holders will get an opportunity to attend.
For this Sunday’s match, FOX19 NOW will have pregame coverage live on-air from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. leading up to the 4 p.m. kickoff between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF, and that match airs live on FOX.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.