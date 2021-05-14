FC Cincinnati prepares club rooms for this weekends opening match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is preparing for its first-ever soccer match at TQL Stadium Sunday.
A major part of the $250 million venue in the West End is the Legends Room.
According to FCC President Jeff Berding, all 4,500 club seats in the stadium are sold out for this weekends upcoming game.
He says all the clubrooms have a different character and feel, “the Legends Room is a way to celebrate iconic people who’ve made Cincinnati what it is.”
“Maybe you were born here, have made us proud, or maybe you came to Cincinnati and stayed here. Some political, some in science, some in arts, some in business so this was a way to honor Cincinnati,” says Berding.
The lavish space in the northwest corner includes the likes of Rose Lavelle, Oscar Robertson, Rosemary Clooney, Ezzard Charles and William Howard Taft.
“It’s an all-inclusive space. This is for people who wanted that upscale experience. It is like a suite, but they’re not a company, just wanted a nice experience,” Berding adds.
He says it is more of a comfortable, family atmosphere in the Legends Room.
The 26,000 seat venue will be the site of FC Cincinnati’s match with Inter Miami FC Sunday at 4 p.m.
FOX19NOW will have pregame coverage Live from the west end beginning at 2 p.m.
The match airs on FOX and FOX19Now will have postgame coverage Live starting at 6:30 p.m.
