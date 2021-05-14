Girl, 3, struck in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Brown County on Friday in which a vehicle hit a 3-year-old girl.
The crash occurred on US 62 around 3 p.m.
She was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
The girl’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Troopers provided no word as to the cause of the crash.
OSP’s Georgetown Post is conducting the investigation. A detailed update is expected this evening.
