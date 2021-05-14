Great American Ball Park ending capacity restrictions in June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great American Ball Park is returning to full capacity on June 2.
The date is the same as when Ohio will drop its COVID-19 health orders.
“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president, and chief operating officer. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner, and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”
Masks will be recommended, but not required for fans at Great American Ball Park as of June 2, the team says.
The Reds will face the Philadelphia Phillies when capacity is back to 100% on Wednesday, June 2.
As an added incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Reds $10 vaccination ticket offer for Monday-Thursday games will go through the end of the regular season.
Currently, Great American Ball Park is allowing 40% capacity. Masks are also required at this time unless fans are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.
