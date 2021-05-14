Here’s where 2 OVI checkpoints will be Friday night

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers in Greater Cincinnati Friday night.
Two OVI checkpoints will be held in Hamilton and Butler counties.
The location for the Hamilton County checkpoint has not been released yet, but the Butler County one will be held in West Chester Township.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be out starting at 8 :15 p.m. on westbound Tylersville Road at Crosley Way, just west of Butler-Warren Road.
The Task Force says it will not last past midnight.
Law enforcement is legally required to disclose OVI checkpoints ahead of time and release the locations and times.
