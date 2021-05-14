Kettering man sentenced to prison for possession of a pipe bomb

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Kettering man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb.
According to the FBI, in Feb., Michael J. Rhea, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered explosive device and illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of controlled substances.
In March 2020, Kettering police officers detained Rhea, who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to court documents.
According to the documents, officers found three methamphetamine pipes and a pipe bomb on Rhea and in his vehicle during the arrest.
The Dayton PD’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and removed the pipe bomb, which, according to the FBI, had a protruding fuse and was filled with powder and BBs.
During a prior arrest, FBI officials say Rhea told law enforcement he uses methamphetamine daily.
