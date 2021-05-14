Kentucky to drop mask mandate, capacity restrictions in June

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - June 11 is the date many Kentuckians are eagerly awaiting.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky will drop all capacity restrictions and end the mask mandate on June 11.
The reason June 11 was chosen, according to the governor, is because this allows 12 to 15-year-olds and others time to get vaccinated.
“Our war has been long, our casualties have been heartbreaking, but victory is in sight and the end is near,” Gov. Beshear said.
On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people did not have to wear a mask indoors, except for a few places.
Gov. Beshear followed suit, saying Kentucky will go along with the same measures.
Mask-wearing is still required in the following areas:
- Public transportation
- Health care settings
- Long term care settings
- K-12 educational, preschool, daycare, or other child care settings
- Correctional facilities
- Homeless shelters
- Any immune-compromised, or who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days
Up next for Kentucky is the end to the curfew on restaurants and bars.
Beginning May 28, which begins Memorial Day weekend, the curfew will be lifted entirely, Beshear said.
Currently, bars and restaurants can serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m.
