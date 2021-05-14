Contests
Raffle drawing Monday in fundraiser for NKY playground honoring slain 9-year-old boy

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Tickets are still available for a raffle drawing Monday as part of a fundraiser for a northern Kentucky playground honoring a young murder victim.

Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden, were fatally shot inside their Burlington apartment in 2018.

Monday would have been Aiden’s 13th birthday.

Kelli Kramer’s parents, John and Marilyn Kramer, sold raffle tickets to help benefit St. Timothy Church and Burlington Elementary playground.

The drawing is set for 11 a.m.

The winner will receive $10,000.

[Click here for raffle tickets and information]

John Kramer said there will be a permanent marker at the playground to commemorate their grandchild.

“We’ve had nights where we don’t have sleep. You think about it all the time,” he told FOX19 NOW in an interview last month.

“We’ve learned, as time passes, things do get better. Aiden, he was a straight-A student. We’re doing this because he was a special child, he was outgoing, easy to get along with.”

Kelli Kramer’s former boyfriend, Joshua Ward, is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of NKY mother and 9-year-old son

