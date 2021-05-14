Contests
Double murder starts Monday for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her young son

Kelli Kramer and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, were found shot to death inside their Burlington...
Kelli Kramer and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, were found shot to death inside their Burlington apartment in March 20, 2018. (Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The double murder trial starts Monday for a man charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend and her young son inside their northern Kentucky apartment.

Joshua Ward, 48, is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden, were found fatally shot inside their Burlington apartment in 2018.

Joshua Ward
Joshua Ward(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of NKY mother and 9-year-old son

Investigators with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say Ward killed them around March 20, 2018.

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with Keli Kramer, 31, between December 2016 and May 2017.

“Ward believed Kramer was responsible for destroying him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement at the time of his arrest in May 2018.

Aiden was a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School.

Family of slain mother, 9-year-old son raising money for NKY playground
Raffle tickets are still available Monday morning ahead of an 11 a.m. drawing as part of a...
Raffle tickets are still available Monday morning ahead of an 11 a.m. drawing as part of a fundraiser for a playground honoring Aiden Kramer, 9. He was fatally shot along with his mother inside their Burlington apartment in 2018.(Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

