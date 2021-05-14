Double murder starts Monday for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her young son

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The double murder trial starts Monday for a man charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend and her young son inside their northern Kentucky apartment.

Joshua Ward, 48, is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden, were found fatally shot inside their Burlington apartment in 2018.

Investigators with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office say Ward killed them around March 20, 2018.

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with Keli Kramer, 31, between December 2016 and May 2017.

“Ward believed Kramer was responsible for destroying him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement at the time of his arrest in May 2018.

Aiden was a fourth-grader at Burlington Elementary School.

