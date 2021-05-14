Contests
Surveillance video in double-murder trial puts suspect at scene, detective says

Joshua Ward is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend and her son inside their Burlington apartment in March 2018.
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Prosecutors in the trial of an accused murderer said on Friday surveillance video puts the man at the victim’s apartment the night she was shot to death.

Joshua Ward, of Forest Park, is accused of shooting to death his former girlfriend, Kelli Kramer, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.

Previous testimony painted Ward as a jilted lover upset about his split with Kramer, which he said happened after he discovered she had continued prostituting herself during their relationship.

Tonya Palmer, a friend of Ward’s, said in court on Thursday Ward told her after the breakup, “She’ll get what’s coming to her.”

On Friday, the prosecution showed surveillance video from a Little Ceasar’s near Kramer’s apartment on the night the slayings occurred.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Det. Chris Hall said the man who pulled up to Kramer’s in a Buick around 10:50 p.m. that night was Ward. The Buick left around two and a half minutes after it arrived.

Hall compared still shots from the video to a picture of Ward’s car, also a Buick.

Detectives never found the murder weapon but they did find 2,400 rounds of .22 caliber bullets in Ward’s apartment.

Prosecutors say Ward was shot five times in the head with a .22 caliber weapon.

An ATF ballistics expert on Thursday testified she had determined two shell casings recovered from Tonya Palmer’s property were consistent with nine found inside the apartment where Kramer and her son were killed.

The death penalty in this case was taken off the table after prosecutors said he spoke with Kramers family.

Ward is facing 20 years in prison without parole if he is convicted.

Joshua Ward
Joshua Ward(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
Raffle tickets are still available Monday morning ahead of an 11 a.m. drawing as part of a...
Raffle tickets are still available Monday morning ahead of an 11 a.m. drawing as part of a fundraiser for a playground honoring Aiden Kramer, 9. He was fatally shot along with his mother inside their Burlington apartment in 2018.(Provided)

