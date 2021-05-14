Murder victims family raising money for NKY playground

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of two murder victims is raising money to help a Burlington playground.
John and Marilyn Kramer lost their daughter, Kelli Kramer, and grandson Aiden in 2018.
Kelli and 9-year-old Aiden were shot and killed inside their apartment more than three years ago.
Today, John and Marilyn are selling raffle tickets to raise money benefiting the St. Timothy Church and Burlington Elementary playground.
“We’ve had nights where we don’t have sleep. You think about it all the time,” says John. “We’ve learned, as time passes, things do get better. Aiden, he was a straight-A student. We’re doing this because he was a special child, he was outgoing, easy to get along with.”
The raffle drawing is on June 7, which would have been Aiden’s birthday.
The winner will get $10,000.
The man charged in connection with Kelli and Aiden’s murder is Joshua Ward.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation suggests Ward had a relationship with Kelli that lasted from December 2016 to May 2017. The sheriff’s office states, “Ward believed Kramer was responsible for destroying him.”
Ward is charged with capital murder and is due back in court this fall.
