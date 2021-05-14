Near 70 degrees today and through the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few clouds will filter in late this afternoon and tonight, but winds will remain calm. Highs today will be cooler than normal with a high around 70 degrees. Saturday warms into the lower 70s with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.
There is an opportunity for a few early morning showers on Sunday, mainly north and east, but the showers come to an end before noon. The weather looks pleasant for FC Cincinnati’s home opener at the brand new TQL Stadium on Sunday with temperatures near 70 degrees during the match. Better chance for more widespread rain comes as early as Sunday night. Many areas will remain dry until Monday morning.
Rain and thunder chances continue each day throughout the week.
Fast forward to Tuesday May 18th through Wednesday May 26th, we’ll likely see afternoon temperatures equal to or warmer than normal. Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Memorial Day.
