Ohio mask mandate to follow CDC guidance on fully vaccinated individuals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Health to amend the state’s health orders to comply with CDC mask guidance which says anyone who has been vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask.
Those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and maintain social distance.
The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or have an employer who chooses to require masks.
“As I said in my address to Ohioans on Wednesday, the more individuals who get vaccinated, the more the entire state is protected from the virus. The vaccine is our path out of the pandemic, and it is our best protection against the virus. We are on the offense, and the science is unequivocal: Vaccines are our best weapon to fight COVID-19 and save lives!” DeWine said in a statement Friday.
The governor announced Wednesday that all of Ohio’s health orders will be removed effective June 2.
Restrictions will remain in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, but all other health orders, including capacity limits, social distancing rules and the mask mandate for everyone, will end.
The three-week runway gives time for those not vaccinated to get the vaccine.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.