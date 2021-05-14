Structural engineer preparing report on Purple People Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Purple People Bridge is certain to remain closed through the weekend. Its future beyond that is unclear, according to the Newport Southport Bridge Company, which owns the bridge.
The bridge closed on Tuesday afternoon after a large stone dislodged from the northernmost pier and fell into the Ohio River. As it fell, that stone reportedly hit and loosened another stone at the base of the pier.
The bridge was reviewed Friday morning by a structural engineer, according to its owners. The engineer is currently drafting a report on the state of the bridge.
“The pedestrian bridge will remain closed at least through the weekend and possibly longer as the safety of the structure is evaluated,” the Newport Southbank Bridge Company said in a release Friday evening.
“We again ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.”
Because of the closure, Wednesday’s Party on the Purple was held at Newport’s Festival Park, located between the Purple People Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge.
It’s the latest full or partial bridge closure to affect Cincinnatians looking to cross the river.
The historic Roebling Bridge is closed for a restoration project.
Meanwhile, the Brent Spence Bridge, which has had its share of issues over the last 12 months, was down to one lane for several hours last week for construction.
