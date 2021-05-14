Warming Near 70 Degrees On Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another chilly start Friday morning, however after starting out near 40 we will warm to 70 degrees Friday afternoon with sunshine.
Look for a dry Saturday with a high of 71 degrees.
Sunday morning it looks like a few showers will move through the area but come to an end before noon. The weather looks nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s during the match.
Even warmer air in the mid to upper 70s will return next week. However, we do build chances for rain and thunder on Monday and then chances just about every day next week.
