Cincinnati Children’s Museum to reopen July 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Museum Center announced Saturday that they will be reopening the Children’s Museum on July 1 after what will be a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 precautionary measures put in place.
“We’ve been working closely with healthcare professionals and following CDC guidelines over the past several months to determine when we can responsibly reopen our Children’s Museum in a safe way that still delivers a premier learning-through-play experience,” says Elizabeth Pierce, President & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.
Officials with the museum say that they will limit the guest capacity to allow social distancing and require guests to wear masks.
“We know we’re not the only ones who will have this day circled on our calendars,” adds Pierce. “Seeing kids climb through The Woods, splash through Waterworks, and have those transformative moments of joy and epiphany are some of our most fulfilling moments as museum professionals.”
Also slated to reopen this summer at the museum are the STEM-in-action Science Interactives Gallery and the updated Ice Age Gallery.
Officials say that they will provide ticket information and member benefits at a later date.
