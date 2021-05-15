1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on SR 126 Saturday afternoon, police say.
According to Cincinnati Police, Jill Bloomer, 56, was riding her motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. near the 27.2 milepost on SR 126 west when she lost control.
Police say Bloomer veered off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported UCMC, where she died, according to CPD.
Officers say excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash and Bloomer was wearing a helmet at the time.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
