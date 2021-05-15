Driver dies after crash in Taylor Mill, police say

TAYLOR MILL, KY (FOX19) -A driver died after a crash occurred in Taylor Mill Friday afternoon, Kenton County police said.
Officers say they were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to Decoursey Pike under the Interstate 275 overpass for a crash with injuries.
James Woodrum, 31, was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 Southbound on Decoursey Pike and lost control of his car. Officers say the car went to the left side of the road, overturned, and then came to a rest.
Police say Woodrum died at the scene.
It is unclear how he lost control of the car.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officers said.
The Kenton County Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Kenner at 859-392-1979.
