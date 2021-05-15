Increasing Clouds - Showers on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It looks like we are done with the frost and the warming trend we have been talking about is kicking in. But, so too is a more active weather pattern which will bring rainy days much of next week. Along with the rain will come a touch of summertime humidity by late next week.
Sunday morning it looks like a few showers will move through the area but come to an end before noon. The weather looks nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday with temperatures near 70° during the match.
Cooler than normal weather is about to give way to weather more typical of late spring. Between Saturday and May 28th there may be as many as seven days in the low 80s.
