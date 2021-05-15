Kings Island kicks off opening day with relaxed mask guidelines

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island opened for the season Saturday with new mark restrictions, debuting the park’s fastest roller coaster yet.
Kings Island guidelines say people don’t have to wear masks when going on rides outside, but they do have to wear them inside.
People at the park Saturday say they saw a mixture; some people kept them on, others left them behind.
“I’m sick of it truly because it makes your face rash out sometimes, and it just doesn’t show your face that it’s beautiful, so I don’t like it,” says guest Kimauni Ilijin.
Kings Island announced this season that guests will no longer need temperature checks.
Thrill-seekers do have to wear masks within six feet or less of other people, and most rides won’t have a reduced capacity.
“We wore masks most of the time in the buildings and going through some of the q lines, but most people had them down like not covering their noses. It’s very much like at school that most people have them on or off, and it’s really inconsistent,” said guest Daniel Clark.
Wednesday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks at all but says it’s up to individual businesses’ discretion what they want people to do.
“It was very, like, crowded the later it got; it was pretty decent. I mean, I wouldn’t say it was uncomfortable. If people were close, we’d put our masks on,” said KI visitor Rae Clark.
Friday, Ohio Gov. DeWine said he would follow the CDC guidelines and that all health orders will expire June 2.
Guest Isa Dugan says she feels safe with the restrictions the park has put in place, “yeah, there’s nothing really to harm us. It’s just walking around and having fun.”
