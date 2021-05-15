Middletown first responders team-up with Butler Co. children in annual fishing event

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Middletown fire and police swapped their badges for worms Saturday at Smith Park as a part of an annual fishing event with children in Butler County.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk says this is their third year participating in the “Casting with a Cop” event. About 50 kids participated in the event with the firefighters and officers.
“It’s been a blast each year and it just seems to grow and get bigger each year and it’s just a good way to give back to the community and get kids out here fishing and see law enforcement in a positive way,” Det. Brook McDonald said.
Departments across the Tri-State hold community events like coffee with a cop or touch a truck events but a fishing event is a bit unique for a Tri-State department.
“It’s just a way to reach the kids in a different way and we have a lot of individuals, a lot of officers that hunt and fish. This was just something that we want to be community-oriented policing and this was just something to reach the kids in a different way,” Chief Birk said.
The children received prizes for the biggest catch and the most fish caught while officers say they cherished the opportunity to spend time with the community.
