Over 80 artists participated in Art on Vine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over 80 Cincinnati-based artists set up booths in Fountain Square for Art on Vine Saturday.
The art showcase went from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and is set to continue on the first Sunday of every month from June to September.
One of the local artists, Dharti Patel, makes resin art, “I do this full time, so it does support my home and my day-to-day life.”
Art on Vine was created to provide a unique, fun, one-on-one art buying experience
“I own a business called Delaney in Blue. We are handmade clay jewelry. It’s all made with polymer clay and it’s all hypoallergenic. Everything is hand-painted or marbled clay,” said Delaney Yorio
“I usually just freestyle everything, I just go based off how I feel. Sometimes I just put colors on the canvas, and I work my way through them. Sometimes I have a vision,” said artists Christian Drye.
