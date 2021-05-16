Dozens of rabbits rescued after suspect dumps them in Middletown park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Middletown officers, volunteers, and pet agencies spent their day Saturday searching and rescuing dozens of rabbits that were dumped at Smith Park.
Joseph’s Legacy, one of the pet agencies helping with the search, says that more than 40 rabbits were dumped in a cat colony overnight Saturday.
The agency says that one rabbit died due to an attack. However, they were able to rescue 33 of them.
“We had strength in numbers when many boots were on the ground but as soon as people started leaving, our luck at finding more quickly stopped. I personally had to leave after eight hours, but many people are still on the ground searching,” Joseph’s Legacy said in Facebook post on Saturday.
Middletown Animal Control says that they rescued 13 rabbits.
The exact number of how many rabbits were dumped is unclear at this time.
Officers say the suspect was cited and is facing several abandonment charges. The amount of charges is unclear.
They have not revealed her name at this time.
Another search started at 9 a.m. Sunday. The search is open for anyone who would like to help.
