FC Cincinnati prepares for opening day match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -FC Cincinnati is preparing for Sunday’s opening day match against Inter Miami FC.
The match kicks off at 4 p.m., but fans can enter the TQL Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
FOX19NOW will have pregame coverage live from the West End beginning at 2 p.m.
According to FCC President Jeff Berding, 6,000 fans are allowed in the 26,000-seat stadium due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
Berding says that all 4,500 club seats are sold out.
Officials with FC Cincinnati created an A to Z policy guide for fans to follow.
A clear bag policy was added to the list- a policy that was not put in place when the soccer team played at Nippert Stadium.
To reduce wait times for fans, officials added a contactless payment method which includes payment for tickets, food, and beverages.
Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium, but most of the seats are covered, Vice President, Facilities and Stadium General Manager Dan Lolli said.
The match airs on FOX and FOX19Now will have postgame coverage live starting at 6:30 p.m.
