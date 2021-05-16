FCC fans celebrate home opener despite loss

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s long-awaited home opener, although a loss, had all the feel of a celebration.
From the Pride Club march to the sea of orange and blue, fans showed out, excited to see their team at their home.
6,000 lucky FCC fans got the chance to watch and step inside the brand new TQL Stadium Sunday.
”Just seeing live soccer again. Honestly, being back in the stadium and being able to witness it,” said a fan.
Fans were sitting apart, but they were still united with their FCC jerseys and orange and blue.
”It was really fun to watch and see all the goals that they scored,” says season ticket holder Jaime Amis; he says he’s been part of the club’s journey from the very beginning.
Amis says finally getting to see the moment they have their own place to call home was a special experience.
”I was here for the first game 5-6 years ago. To be here for the first game in this stadium is fantastic. It shows the hard work the club has put in and the fans have put in to get here,” said Amis.
He says following FCC’s journey in Cincinnati has helped him feel at home, “Coming for a very soccer-centric country like England to coming here week in and week out this has been my connection to back home for the last 5 years since I moved here 9 years ago.”
Timothy Koenig, another season ticket holder and die-hard fan, wasn’t able to catch Sunday’s game because of capacity rules. However, he still savored the excitement of soccer being back across the street from the stadium at The Pitch.
”It’s the game the whole world shares in common so for it to be right here in Cincinnati is great,” said Koenig.
FCC fans say this game was a sign that we’re getting back to normal.
The club’s third home game at TQL Stadium will be played with a full-capacity crowd on June 19.
