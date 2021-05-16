Milder nights and warmer days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers developing overnight could lead to a messy Monday morning commute across portions of the Tri-State. Lows in the 50s. Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue each day throughout the week.
Cooler than normal weather is about to give way to weather more typical of late spring. Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Wednesday.
Between Saturday May 22nd and Friday May 28th, there may be as many as seven days in the low 80s.
