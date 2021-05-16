Police ID victim in fatal Roselawn lounge shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Homicide officers identified the victim who died as a result of a shooting that took place at a Roselawn Lounge Sunday morning.
Police say Donta Martin, 36, died at the scene of a shooting that left three others injured at Brandy’s Lounge on Reading Road.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police have not revealed the names of the surviving victims.
It is unclear why the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
