Video: Man vandalizes Roselawn dealership with items stolen from Brandy’s Lounge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The owner of a car dealership in Roselawn says that he had to call the police after someone damaged several cars on his lot with items stolen from a lounge where a fatal shooting occurred earlier Sunday.
Terry Abrams, the owner of Abrams Automotive, says the suspect stole a chair and two security cameras from Brandy’s Lounge.
Officers were at Brandy’s Lounge for the report of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
Abrams says the man in the video hit seven cars on his lot. The video shows him going from car to car, taking swings at the glass, and eventually leaving the chair sticking out of a windshield.
“You can hear on the Arlo security cameras people, they were out there on the street, yelling at him ‘come on man, come on man’ and he just ignored it and kept doing his thing, criminal damaging,” Abrams said.
Abrams says the man also threw a security camera through their front door.
“The dog, our guard dog, came charging. He throws the camera, the explosions happens of breaking glass, and the dog freaked out,” Abrams said.
The owner estimates $10,000 to $15,000 in damages.
Anyone who can identify the man in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
