Watch for a few sprinkles today - mostly morning.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Portions of the Tri-State could see scattered showers early Sunday morning, but don’t cancel your plans. Most of the area will dry out by noon. Clouds stick around all day. The weather looks nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium with temperatures near 70 degrees during the match.
Better chance for more widespread rain comes as early as Sunday night. Many areas will remain dry until Monday morning. Rain and thunder chances continue each day throughout the week.
Cooler than normal weather is about to give way to weather more typical of late spring. Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Wednesday.
Between Saturday May 22nd and Friday May 28th, there may be as many as seven days in the low 80s.
