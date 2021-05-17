Cincinnati mayor to update city’s mask requirements

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is expected to loosen the city’s mask requirements Monday in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In accordance with CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, I will be amending the City of Cincinnati Emergency Declaration to follow the CDC guidelines,” Cranley said in a news release Friday.
“The order will be prepared on Monday. It is very exciting that fully vaccinated people can resume normal life. The quickness of the vaccine distribution should make all Americans proud.”
Last week, the CDC eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.
Those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some situations, too.
Everyone, fully vaccinated or not, should keep wearing masks at crowded outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events, the CDC says.
The agency continues to recommend masks at indoor public places, such as restaurants, stores, gyms, museums and movie theaters.
The CDC released updated guidance for K-12 schools over the weekend.
It recommends that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.
The CDC had been advising Americans over the past year to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.