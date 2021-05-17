Coroner identifies 1 killed in double-fatal Monroe crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County coroner has identified one person who was killed in a crash on Friday in Monroe.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car at SR-63 and Main Street.
A passenger of a silver sedan was dead when crews arrived, police said.
The driver of the sedan was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital, where they died, according to police.
The coroner identified one of the victims as 26-year-old Anthony Mitchell.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.