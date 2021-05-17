Curious about cicadas? Downtown Cincinnati library has everything you need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we continue “Cicada Watch” around the Tri-State with some people already spying the insects at their home over the weekend, there is a place you can go to learn all about the bugs.
Right now, at Lloyd Library and Museum in downtown Cincinnati, there is plenty of reference material about cicadas. On June 11, there will be a whole world of cicadas at the Incredible Insects Exhibition.
“We encourage everyone of any age to come and take a look at that,” says library Executive Director Patricia Van Skaik.
Lloyd Library and Museum on Plum Street in Cincinnati has plenty of material on plants, insects, and bugs. It just makes sense they would also embrace the Brood X Periodical Cicadas.
Van Skaik says Lloyd Library is the place to go to get your cicada knowledge.
“We’ve got the current information and also we have historic information dating back to the 1600s,” says Van Skaik.
Van Skaik says the library can help answer all of your burning questions and queries about the bugs that are going to be taking over the Tri-State for the next six weeks.
“I think there’s a lot of mystery around [the bugs,]” says Van Skaik. “They only come out every 17 years, they’re here for about six weeks and then they go back underground. So, I think there’s a lot of interest about understanding them. I think there is some fear of them, but a lot of fascination.”
The library is free and open to in-person guests by reservation. Or you can check out the cicada exhibit online anytime.
“I would very much recommend that they take a look at our virtual exhibition that’s on our website and see some of the historical background,” says Van Skaik. “We’re free and open to the public. You can make an appointment and come and do research.”
The library can also get materials ready for you before you come to make it easier to explore.
If you want some souvenirs to remember the noisy nuisance known as cicadas, the library has everything from t-shirts and note cards to tote bags and pillows at this link.
