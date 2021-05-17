DeWine in Butler County Monday signing new law bringing high speed internet to rural areas

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine will be in Butler County Monday to sign off on a new law that will provide millions in state grants to expand and bring high speed broadband internet around Ohio, including rural areas.
He is scheduled to speak and sign House Bill 2 at Amanda Elementary School on Oxford State Road in Middletown at 10 a.m., according to a news release from his office.
This afternoon, Governor DeWine will sign Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109 during a videoconference ceremony.
Right now, about a million people - some 300,000 households - lack high-speed options, DeWine’s administration and state lawmakers have said in news releases over the past year.
The issue emerged as Ohioans worked from home and attended school online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“For years, it has become increasingly clear that reliable, high-speed broadband internet access is equally important in rural Ohio as it is in our cities and suburbs,” said State Sen. Bob Peterson, (R-Washington Court House) in a news release.
“This legislation is an important step to improving connectivity for all Ohioans, especially as many have been forced to transition to working, learning and receiving healthcare remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
