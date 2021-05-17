Kentucky to continue federal pandemic unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is continuing its participation in the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Gov. Andy Beshear stated Monday.
The extra benefits are putting money back into the economy, the governor explained.
Gov. Beshear said he wants to “make sure the economic recovery continues.”
Both Ohio and Indiana announced recently they will be ending the federal extra unemployment benefits program. Ohio will stop on June 26, and Indiana will stop on June 19.
Gov. Beshear announced last week several forthcoming changes for the state.
Kentucky will drop all capacity restrictions and end the mask mandate for everyone on June 11.
Gov. Beshear was asked Monday if he anticipates a mask mandate for schools later this fall.
The governor responded by saying he does not think schools will have a mask mandate come fall.
Beginning May 28, which begins Memorial Day weekend, the curfew will be lifted entirely, Beshear said. Currently, bars and restaurants can serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.