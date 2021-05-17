Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 40-year-old man is in custody after a SWAT situation ended in Clermont County overnight, Miami Township police said early Monday.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Deblin Drive Sunday night for a report of an armed, dangerous man making threats.
A SWAT team was summoned, and police advised residents in a Facebook post to stay inside. They said they put up a two-block mandatory lockdown in the area.
At one point, a SWAT negotiator could be heard on a loudspeaker trying to coax the man out of the home.
He taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. and was alone in the home, according to police.
They identified him in a news release as Scott Young.
