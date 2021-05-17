NKY parents to be sentenced after 4-year-old found in ‘reprehensible’ conditions

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The parents of a 4-year-old boy found locked in a bedroom in what the Boone County Sheriff’s Office calls “deplorable and reprehensible” conditions will be sentenced Wednesday on criminal abuse charges.

Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40, are both due in Boone County Circuit Court at 9 a.m.

Deputies arrested the couple back in May after receiving reports of abuse and neglect at their Ashford Drive home in Florence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was locked inside a bedroom for about 15 hours daily.

Investigators said at the time the room where the boy was held was full of human feces on the walls and ceiling, a potty-training mat where the boy was to sleep, holes in the wall, and trash and food on the floor.

Outside of the 15-hour confinement, the Caseltines allowed the boy to be out of the bedroom but would place him back in if he experienced an “outburst”, accoriding to the sheriff’s office.

“The Caseltines stated that the child remained locked in the bedroom to prevent any distractions while the other children in the home virtually attended school,” the sheriff’s office said in a May news release.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) responded to the residence.

They immediately removed the child and other children and placed them in foster care, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.